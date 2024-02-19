River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 24,741 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,741 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital accounts for 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of AXIS Capital worth $107,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,091,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,601,000 after purchasing an additional 143,978 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,776,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.95. 496,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

