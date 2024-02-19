River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 43,473 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,473 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 3.20% of ACI Worldwide worth $78,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 117.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 88,243 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 912,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.82. 488,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,039. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

