Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Cut by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,755,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,838 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 2.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $157,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

