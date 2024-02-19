River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 408,850 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,602,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,850 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial comprises 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $103,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNW. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

GNW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.13. 2,575,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

