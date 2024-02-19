Provence Wealth Management Group Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,829,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $501.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,040. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $505.92. The company has a market capitalization of $388.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.