White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.99% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $191,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after buying an additional 166,320 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,748,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM stock traded up $47.67 on Monday, hitting $1,809.67. 11,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,312.00 and a twelve month high of $1,809.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,556.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,531.39.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

