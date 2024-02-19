Horiko Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Horiko Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.04. 5,139,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,191. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.