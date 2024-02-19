Horiko Capital Management LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Horiko Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial makes up about 0.6% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 56,519.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 129,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.63. 427,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,791. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.