iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,044 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

