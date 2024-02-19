River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,449 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Kroger worth $92,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 109.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,532,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,042 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Up 1.6 %

KR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. 5,545,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

