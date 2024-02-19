First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,708 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Par Pacific worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 530,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PARR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

