Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Decreased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $43,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,294,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after buying an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,721. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

