First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,842 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of FirstEnergy worth $117,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.39. 3,476,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

