First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 83,351 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,351 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 3.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 2.58% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $198,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 695,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

