TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.76 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $9.76 billion and $49.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001375 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001237 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,044,485,614 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

