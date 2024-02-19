Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.7 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.81. 2,690,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

