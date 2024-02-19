U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,765 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,287,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

