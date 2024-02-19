Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.99 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $21.99 million and $400.86 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.43980889 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

