Insider Buying: Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB) Insider Acquires 830,000 Shares of Stock

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) insider Cathal Friel bought 830,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £99,600 ($125,789.34).

Shares of POLB stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 6,672,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.19. Poolbeg Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.10 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,153.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

