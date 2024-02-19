Sarah Pollard Acquires 149 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Pollard acquired 149 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($188.18).

Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sarah Pollard purchased 105 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($189.63).

PZ Cussons Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:PZC traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.26). 432,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.21. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 205.67 ($2.60). The company has a market cap of £428.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,251.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.31.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,250.00%.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PZ Cussons

About PZ Cussons

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.