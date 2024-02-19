Christopher Mills Purchases 60,000 Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($31,068.45).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 15th, Christopher Mills purchased 62,250 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,522.50 ($32,233.52).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Mills acquired 25,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,997.98).

On Friday, December 22nd, Christopher Mills acquired 100,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($36,625.41).

Bigblu Broadband Price Performance

BBB stock remained flat at GBX 43 ($0.54) during midday trading on Monday. 86,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,341. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 1 year low of GBX 26.88 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.18 million, a PE ratio of -588.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.51.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

