Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,313 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.8% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 33.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 122,619 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 137.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.39. 1,953,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,900. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock worth $3,047,390. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

