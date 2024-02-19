UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.45. 370,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $103.61 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.82.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

