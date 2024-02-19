First Pacific Advisors LP Has $157.35 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,045 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors worth $157,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,036. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

