Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,393,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539,504. The company has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

