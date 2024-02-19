UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $18.74 on Monday, reaching $856.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,597. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $881.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $816.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.46.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.