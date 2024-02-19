UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.34% of Plug Power worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Northland Securities cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.
Plug Power Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,134,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,556,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.67.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
