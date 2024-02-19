UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,810 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.56% of Wolfspeed worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after buying an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 49.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after buying an additional 628,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $32,185,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.89. 3,869,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

