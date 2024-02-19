UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of TC Energy worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TC Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,721,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 403,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.52. 3,329,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,436. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.42%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

