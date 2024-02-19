UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 342,916 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342,916 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $44,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

