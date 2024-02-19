Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $51,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

ROK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,100. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day moving average of $288.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

