Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 611,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,415 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.87. 53,940,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,198,992. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $278.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

