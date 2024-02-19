Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $100.19. 888,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,097. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a market cap of $212.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.