SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.96% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $70,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $85.06. 1,671,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,109. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $339.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.