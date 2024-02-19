Dillon & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.56. 4,151,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,667. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.