Dillon & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 863.1% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 877,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after acquiring an additional 786,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $19,090,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.11 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

