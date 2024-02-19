UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $78.45 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,830 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.0% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Crown Castle worth $78,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,894. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $141.04.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

