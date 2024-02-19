Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,409 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE C traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. 11,527,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,230,564. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.