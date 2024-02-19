Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,359,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,727,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

