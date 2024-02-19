Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $20.73 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $113.93. 908,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $114.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.