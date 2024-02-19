V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

FI stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $148.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

