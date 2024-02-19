Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,993,978 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

