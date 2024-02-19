Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.76. 21,865,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

