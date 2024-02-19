ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.74. 2,259,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

