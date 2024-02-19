ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $19.96 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 83,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,403,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.38 on Monday, hitting $511.06. The company had a trading volume of 738,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.62 and a 200-day moving average of $455.29.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.