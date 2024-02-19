Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 94,063 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,063 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Xylem stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.79. 1,207,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,867. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

