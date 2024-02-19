Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 3.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

