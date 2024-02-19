Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.85. 514,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,694. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $130.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

