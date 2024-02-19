AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,958. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

