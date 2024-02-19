EOS Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $874.78 million and approximately $103.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001375 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001865 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001706 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,117,698,061 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,698,060 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

